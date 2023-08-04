For clarity, italics indicates that Will is speaking.
When I started at the Reveille in January 2021, I honestly couldn’t believe I landed the job.
When you're dreaming of becoming a journalist, things like applying for student media can seem a lot more intimidating and scary than it actually is to the average person.
I’ve always loved all things social media and journalism, so getting a spot on the digital team was like a dream come true for me. By joining the Reveille, I was able to combine my two biggest passions.
I felt like I had a sense of purpose at LSU for the first time, and everything was starting to fall into place.
Later that October, I suddenly got promoted to digital editor, and I felt a lot more out of my depth.
I had no idea what I was doing. I had no idea how to be a boss.
I had zero confidence in my abilities to be an editor, and I was drowning in work on my staff of one.
That all changed when I finally hired my first staff member: Will.
I started at the Reveille in January 2022, not with aspirations to be the next Editor In Chief, bigshot journalist or even to get my name in paper. I just wanted something on my resume. And to not get fired.
I started in the digital section and every post I made was nerve racking. What if I messed up? Most jobs don’t send a notification to around 30,000 people that you made a typo.
My first stories weren’t bad, but they weren’t something I was proud of. Just playing it safe so I didn’t get in trouble. But as I continued to work and learn the ropes, my goal shifted from not wanting to make a mistake to just wanting to make something worthwhile.
My boss (Jayden Nguyen, the best digital editor in the history of the Reveille) encouraged me to make stories I wanted to make. When people at the Reveille saw some of my work, they also encouraged me.
Most jobs don’t reward you for being different or thinking outside the box. Follow the rules and do what you’re supposed to is the motto. But at the Reveille, being creative and different (dumber perhaps) gets you promoted.
We’ve tried racing buses, different UREC classes, eating like a football player and girl dinners, getting engaged at Cracker Barrel and letting a tarot card reader predict our lives. And those are just the ideas that made it to the light of day.
Not only can you execute even your wackiest idea, your articles can also make a major impact within the LSU community and beyond. I know this may be difficult to believe, but yes, people do read and care about newspapers. Even student-run ones. Will is known as the “Quad car guy” for a reason.
You will also meet, learn from and maybe even compete with some of the most talented writers at LSU. Almost every professional journalist I’ve met lights up when I mention the Reveille because they have fond memories of working here.
I won’t promise that the Reveille will pay the big bucks, but that’s not why you join student media. Joining student media for the money is like going to Popeyes for the customer service. The service might not be the best, but the chicken makes it worth it.
The job isn’t all puppies and roses. You have to work (relatively) hard and it will inevitably come with a bunch of worrying. But worrying is good. It means you care about what you’re making, who you’re making it for and why you’re making it.
Will and I have been through every possible journey at the Reveille together: employee and boss, coworkers/co-editors, EIC and managing editor.
We’ve helped the Reveille earn millions of page views, written and edited hundreds of stories together and separately, managed our employees together (shoutout to our kids!) and done so many weird, wild and creative experiments during our time here it’s hard to keep track of them all.
After going through this journey together, we know that we're leaving our time at the Reveille with not only stories and a career start that we're immensely proud of, but a friendship and partnership that is unlike any other.
The Reveille is one of the best, most supportive communities I’ve ever been part of. Before joining student media, I didn’t know that I was cut out for journalism and wondered if I would ever find my place in such a vast field.
After three years working here, I can proudly say that the Reveille taught me that there’s no one right way to do journalism and anyone can succeed, even Will.
In all seriousness, the Reveille is a wonderful, life-changing experience that will teach you not only about journalism and writing, but about yourself and working with others.
Applications can be found here.