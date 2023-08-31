If you care more about social causes than politics, believe a group of activists can accomplish more than some old politicians and are tired and defiant of the systems at play in society, you are probably a member of Gen Z.
Gen Z is infamously said to be addicted to social media, depressed and unsuccessful at “adulting.” But what other generations don’t realize is that we are a generation ready for change and action, and we will one day be free from these stigmas and problems.
What we lived through growing up and what we live through today as young adults has made our perspective on government and politics different from that of past generations.
The lack of transparency in politics when it comes to enacting the policies that matter most to us does not blind our view of reality. Politicians’ hypocrisy, monetary motivations and lack of concern for the public have left us dissatisfied and disappointed.
Growing up, gun violence has troubled the experiences of nearly a third of Gen Z kids. Even if we’re not living through it, we at least worry and take precautions. The amount of safety and protection provided by the government and politicians is equivalent to a sign reading, “This is a gun-free zone.”
In other words, nothing has been done, and the level of protection remains the same.
There are many views on what could solve this problem in schools, but one thing is sure – Gen Z cares a lot about this topic. Having grown up with gun anxiety, some of Gen Z is against gun ownership, while others feel they need guns for protection. Whichever way it may be, Gen Z will be the generation to bring this issue to the forefront and do something about it.
Another significant difference between Gen Z and past generations is how we view the economy. Gen Z has experienced exceptionally high poverty rates, with almost one in four members of the generation growing up in poverty.
And now as most of Gen Z has reached adulthood, things like high rent and gas prices have made the cost of living hit an all time high. On top of that, Gen Z adults experience food insecurity at twice the rate of the average American.
Being able to afford a house also sounds outlandish to Gen Z adults, as 49% reported they don’t think they’ll ever be able to afford one, according to a study by insuranks.
Gen Z also has the heaviest student loan debt when compared to other generations. In other words, Gen Z has not enjoyed the economic prosperity that past generations have experienced through at least some period of their lives.
But what sets us apart the most from other generations is that Gen Z grew up with technology, making it part of our everyday lives. This integration has affected how we see education, relationships, entertainment and, of course, politics.
A politician not active on social media stands a slim chance of being noticed by Gen Z. We have seen how technology can bring about change, so we use social media to raise awareness and promote social causes.
These are some of the situations and issues that Gen Z faces more than any other generation. But where our predecessors might be less inclined to do something about it, Gen Z will act.
What we lived through while growing up and what we face today does not determine our future. All the doomsday and destruction forecasted for our future does not have to be our destiny.
Now that we are capable of action and aware of the real problems our generation faces, we will be able to bring about change.
While other generations may have told us they had it worse than we do, one thing is certain – we are the future. Our choices and actions will have as much, if not more, of an impact than those of past generations. We are the heirs of tomorrow; it’s up to us to bring about change.
Isabella Albertini is a 23-year-old mass communication junior from Lima, Peru.