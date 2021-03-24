For the first time in 15 years, the New Orleans Saints have a quarterback controversy on their hands.

Both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill recently signed contracts locking them into a Saints uniform for the 2021-2022 season. Some may look at this situation as a QB battle for the starting job, but Sean Payton has been known to pull out all the stops to win. The football world could experience one of the first functional quarterback committees this upcoming season in New Orleans.

In prior years, Payton has hinted to making Drew Brees and Hill a tandem, rather than Hill coming in only for a handful of plays a game. Brees being the Hall of Famer he is, it was obvious that this duo would never split snaps 50/50 because that Brees is too much of an X-factor in the game to have sitting on the sidelines for 50% of the offensive snaps. Now that Brees is no longer in the picture, the 50/50 quarterback role is a real possibility with Winston and Hill.

The Winston and Hill tandem would be a nightmare for defensive coordinators to game plan for. They would have to come into the game prepared for a west coast offense, while also being ready to cover the deep ball. The real game changer will be using Hill and Winston in the game at the same time. Winston is not the most mobile of play callers, but he can move around enough for a defense to have to worry about his legs. With two quarterbacks on the field at once, an electric running back in Alvin Kamara, and a top tier wideout in Michael Thomas, this could be the scariest offense the NFL has ever witnessed.

The beauty of not having to rely on one quarterback to be perfect every game is that the Saints can just ride the hot hand. Football is a team game, even though the quarterback position has become the elite position of football it can still be revamped. The 2021-2022 season has the potential to be a groundbreaking year that gives the play caller position new meaning.

Instead of calling the Saints current quarterback status a controversy, call it a quarterback blessing.