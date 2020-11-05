Ed Orgeron listed starting quarterback Myles Brennan as “very doubtful” to play against Alabama on his weekly radio show on Wednesday night.
Brennan practiced for the first time in full pads on Wednesday after suffering an abdominal injury against Missouri on Oct. 10, but Orgeron said Brennan was still hurting.
"He tried to practice today," Orgeron said. "He practiced a little bit. It wasn’t very good. It was hurting. So we’re going to see again tomorrow and see how much he can practice next week. Right now, I’d have to say he’s very doubtful the way it is.”
With the No. 2 ranked Crimson Tide coming to Baton Rouge next Saturday, the Tigers may have to depend upon a pair of freshman in TJ Finley and Max Johnson to fill the void once again.
After an impressive debut against South Carolina on Oct. 24, Finley struggled on the Plains at Auburn last weekend, going 13-for-24, for 143 yards and two interceptions. Johnson saw some reps toward the end, going 15-for-24 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown.