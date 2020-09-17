Dance Yrself Clean 5:38 Soaked Oats Dance Yrself Clean 0 2
Hopeless in Love 4:29 Mousey Lemon Law 0 1
Liability 2:52 Lorde Melodrama 0 1
Girls Like You 4:06 The Naked And Famous Passive Me, Aggressive You 0 1
Ernie 7:17 Fat Freddy's Drop Based on a True Story 0 1
Sway 4:22 Bic Runga Drive 0 1
Low Lays the Devil 3:18 The Veils Total Depravity 0 1
Something in the Water 3:03 Brooke Fraser Flags 0 1
So True 3:55 The Black Seeds On the Sun 0 1
Pink Frost 4:01 The Chills Kaleidoscope World 0 1
In Colour 3:52 Shapeshifter Delta 0 1
Anything Could Happen 2:39 The Clean Anthology 0 1
In Camera 3:24 Yumi Zouma In Camera 0 1
Cigarette Duet 4:20 Princess Chelsea Lil' Golden Book 0 1
Brown Girl 4:12 Aaradhna Brown Girl 0 1
Hey Rose 3:58 Streets of Laredo Volume I & II 0 1
Lucid Vision 4:27 Doprah Wasting 0 1
So Good At Being in Trouble 3:50 Unknown Mortal Orchestra II 0 1
Two Free Hands 4:29 Anthonie Tonnon Two Free Hands 0 1
What's Chasing You 2:42 Marlon Williams Make Way for Love 0 1
You're So Cool 4:53 Jonathan Bree Sleepwalking 0 1
My Delirium 4:16 Ladyhawke Ladyhawke 0
Six Months In A Leaky Boat 4:20 Split Enz Time And Tide 0
Love Your Ways 5:04 Salmonella Dub Inside the Dubplates (Vinyl Boxset Digi Remaster) 0
Light Surrounding You 3:51 Evermore Real Life 0
Red Rollerskates 3:18 The Brunettes Paper Dolls 0 1
Mother & Father 3:08 Broods Evergreen 0
I'm The Man, That Will Find You 5:02 Connan Mockasin Caramel 0
Cold Enough to Climb 3:04 Tiny Ruins Olympic Girls 0
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4NnKb4JDOfvMq3QYd3lFX1?si=aBM7sNInSFyBHJlkaj1LWA