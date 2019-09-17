As a history lover, I fully understand the desire to immerse yourself in the longstanding monuments of the past, however, there is one commonplace in American society, particularly in the American South, that is just puzzling.
Americans from sea to shining sea always appreciate a good party, and there is a never-ending list of reasons to celebrate. However, one of the stranger locations frequently used for receptions, balls and weddings are historical plantations. Morally, there is no absolute about a celebration at the plantation being right or wrong, but let candid facts stand.
Plantation homes are only a small sliver of the larger plantation system, and a hollowed version of said history. The truth is those plantation homes were financed and furnished on the institution of slavery. Hardly removed from the actual slaves, the plantation homes themselves were attended to by the slaves that the plantation owners deemed worthy of working inside. However, this is typically not generally acknowledged when an arbitrary event is held there, rather the focus is placed on the beauty of the home.
In truth, the plantation home is as beautiful as it is old. For that reason, it is questionable if it makes sense to have people throw parties in the halls of an American antiquity. When a museum holds receptions, it makes sure that the artifacts and exhibits are secure from any potential destruction by attendees. Would it not make more sense for people to just admire a plantation home on a tour as opposed to exposing the home to arbitrary guests, potentially intoxicated? I digress.
Furthermore, the demographics of the guests should be analyzed, if only to prevent a comically ironic situation from occurring. If a fraternity or sorority is predominantly white, its probably for the best you schedule the event somewhere other than a plantation home, as its probably not the best look to see a historical recreation of the Antebellum South for a spring formal. Also, if you happen to be anything other than rich, it is probably also best if you opt to hold your event somewhere else as well, being as how the plantation south held a rigid class structure that aimed to keep plantation owners wealthy and everyone else financially inferior.
In the end, many plantation homes are privately owned, and the beautiful jungle that is the free market dictates that people can do what they wish with their private property, including renting it out to various guests. If said guests do go and admire the beauty, potentially sparking a greater interest in American history, then maybe the frequent receptions are worth it.
Also, if we are aiming to rebrand the modern plantation home as something new, democratizing access while still respecting the history of the establishment, then let the future decide how that movement will go. But with a past of slavery and a complex history worthy of the greatest museums, you got to admit, throwing a party there is kind of strange.
Brett Landry, 20, is a Political Communications major from the bayou.