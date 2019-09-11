PHOTOS: Board & Brush Long Lee Long Lee Sep 11, 2019 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Close 1 of 11 A welcome stand displays in the front of the Board & Brush studio on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Board & Brush art pieces showcase on one of the studio's walls on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Board & Brush Owner Andrea Lormod discusses the studio's activities and operations on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Board & Brush supplies display on the studio's wall and table on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Board & Brush supplies display on the studio's table on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Board & Brush supplies display on the studio's wall on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Board & Brush supplies display on the studio's table on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Board & Brush art pieces showcase at the studio's bar on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Board & Brush Owner Andrea Lormod discusses the studio's activities and operations on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Board & Brush supplies display on the studio's wall on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Board & Brush supplies display on the studio's wall on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save PHOTOS: Board & Brush 1 of 11 A welcome stand displays in the front of the Board & Brush studio on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Board & Brush art pieces showcase on one of the studio's walls on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Board & Brush Owner Andrea Lormod discusses the studio's activities and operations on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Board & Brush supplies display on the studio's wall and table on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Board & Brush supplies display on the studio's table on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Board & Brush supplies display on the studio's wall on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Board & Brush supplies display on the studio's table on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Board & Brush art pieces showcase at the studio's bar on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Board & Brush Owner Andrea Lormod discusses the studio's activities and operations on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Board & Brush supplies display on the studio's wall on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Board & Brush supplies display on the studio's wall on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Board & Brush Creative Studio. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Board And Brush Board & Brush Board Brush Baton Rouge Art Workshop Lsu Reveille Photos Long Lee Follow Long Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Reveille e-newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. LSU Reveille News Update Twice-weekly updates on the latest newsat LSUReveille.com. Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by lsureveille Popular this week Loading crossword puzzle. One moment please. This Week in Print: Listen Now: 91.1 KLSU Start Streaming