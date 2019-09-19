PHOTOS: Gubernatorial Debate Eddie Rispone, John Bel Edwards, and Ralph Abraham all speak during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Author email Sep 19, 2019 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Close 1 of 14 (From left to right) Eddie Rispone, Gov. John Bel Edwards, and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham all speak during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Spet. 19, 2019, in the LSU Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU hosts the Gubernatorial Debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2019 in the Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Eddie Rispone speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Eddie Rispone speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Candidate Eddie Rispone speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rep. Ralph Abraham speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Eddie Rispone speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rep. Ralph Abraham speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU hosts the Gubernatorial Debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2019 in the Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Eddie Rispone speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rep. Ralph Abraham speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Eddie Rispone speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU hosts the Gubernatorial Debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2019 in the Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save PHOTOS: Gubernatorial Debate 1 of 14 (From left to right) Eddie Rispone, Gov. John Bel Edwards, and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham all speak during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Spet. 19, 2019, in the LSU Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero LSU hosts the Gubernatorial Debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2019 in the Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Eddie Rispone speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Eddie Rispone speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Candidate Eddie Rispone speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater Aurianna Cordero Rep. Ralph Abraham speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Eddie Rispone speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Rep. Ralph Abraham speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero LSU hosts the Gubernatorial Debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2019 in the Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Eddie Rispone speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Rep. Ralph Abraham speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Eddie Rispone speaks during the Gubernatorial debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2o19, in the Student Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero LSU hosts the Gubernatorial Debate on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2019 in the Union Theater. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Gubernatorial Debate Debate Governor Republican Democrat Independent Candidates Lsu Baton Rouge Louisiana Aurianna Cordero Author email Follow Aurianna Cordero Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Reveille e-newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. LSU Reveille News Update Twice-weekly updates on the latest newsat LSUReveille.com. Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by lsureveille Popular this week Loading crossword puzzle. One moment please. This Week in Print: Listen Now: 91.1 KLSU Start Streaming