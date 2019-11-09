PHOTOS: LSU Defeats Alabama Mitchell Scaglione Mitchell Scaglione Author email Nov 9, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU Defeats Alabama Mike the Tiger celebrates after the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU sophomore safety Grant Delpit (7) celebrates after the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and football coach Ed Orgeron celebrate after the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and football coach Ed Orgeron celebrate after the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU football players carry senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) off the field after the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU Defeats Alabama Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) enters the field during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama President Donald Trump waves to fans during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU junior safety Kary Vincent Jr. (5) celebrates after a stop during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU junior tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) catches the ball on the goalline during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) celebrates after a touchdown during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU junior linebacker Patrick Queen (8) runs the ball after an interception during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama The LSU Drummajor leads a song during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) jukes a defender during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU junior linebacker Patrick Queen (8) chases after the quarterback during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU sophomore wide receiver Terrace Marshall (6) stiff arms a defender during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs for a touchdown during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU junior linebacker Patrick Queen (8) and senior defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence (90) sack the quarterback during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball after a catch during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) holds on to the ball after a catch during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU freshman kicker Cade York (36) looks to the fans after a touchdown during the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU football coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU football players celebrate after the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Alabama LSU junior fullback Tory Carter (44) celebrates after the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mitchell Scaglione Author email Follow Mitchell Scaglione Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 