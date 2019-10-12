PHOTOS: LSU Defeats Florida Long Lee, Long Lee Author email Mitchell Scaglione, Mitchell Scaglione Author email Bella Biondini Bella Biondini Author email Oct 12, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU Defeats Florida LSU Tigers fans cheer on the football team on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during the Tigers' 42-28 victory against the Gators in Tiger Stadium. Long Le LSU Defeats Florida LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches the game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during the Tigers' 42-28 victory against the Gators in Tiger Stadium. Long Le LSU Defeats Florida LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during the Tigers' 42-28 victory against the Gators in Tiger Stadium. Long Le LSU Defeats Florida LSU mascot Mike the Tiger cheers on the football team on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during the Tigers' 42-28 victory against the Gators in Tiger Stadium. Long Le LSU Defeats Florida LSU sophomore linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (18) celebrates on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during the Tigers' 42-28 victory against the Gators in Tiger Stadium. Long Le LSU Defeats Florida LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) crowns sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during the Tigers' 42-28 victory against the Gators in Tiger Stadium. Long Le LSU Defeats Florida LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during the Tigers' 42-28 victory against the Gators in Tiger Stadium. Long Le LSU Defeats Florida LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) celebrates with sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during the Tigers' 42-28 victory against the Gators in Tiger Stadium. Long Le LSU defeats Florida LSU freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) lines up for a snap during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Bella Biondini LSU defeats Florida LSU junior linebacker Patrick Queen (8) celebrates with the crowd during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Bella Biondini LSU defeats Florida LSU sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (01) runs the ball during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Bella Biondini LSU defeats Florida LSU junior linebacker Jacob Phillips (06) makes a tackle during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Bella Biondini LSU defeats Florida LSU sophomore wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (06) prepares to make a play during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Bella Biondini LSU defeats Florida LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches a play during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Bella Biondini LSU defeats Florida LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs the ball during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Bella Biondini LSU defeats Florida LSU junior wide receiver Racey McMath (17) completes a play during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Bella Biondini LSU defeats Florida LSU football players prepare to make a play during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Bella Biondini LSU defeats Florida U.S Military special forces fly and deliver the game ball during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Bella Biondini LSU defeats Florida U.S Military special forces fly and deliver the game ball during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Bella Biondini LSU defeats Florida LSU junior safety Eric Monroe (11) prepares for the Tigers' game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Florida LSU junior tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) runs the ball during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Florida LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Florida LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares for a snap during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Florida LSU freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price (03) runs the ball during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Florida LSU cheerleaders perform during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Florida LSU junior linebacker Patrick Queen (8) celebrates after a play during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Florida A decibel reader reads 103 decibels during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Florida LSU sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (01) celebrates after a play during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Florida LSU fans celebrate during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Florida LSU freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price (03) runs the ball during the Tigers' 42-28 victory over Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione Tags Lsu Florida Tigers Gators Victory Win Football Ed Orgeron Defeat Joe Burrow Photos Reveille 