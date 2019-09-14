PHOTOS: LSU defeats Northwestern State Mitchell Scaglione, Mitchell Scaglione Abe Benjamin Caplan Abe Benjamin Caplan 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU defeats Northwestern State LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) celebrates after a touchdown during the Tigers' 65-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Northwestern State LSU sophomore wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (06) catches the ball during the Tigers' 65-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione 9.14.19 LSU Defeats Nowrthwestern State LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 Ben Caplan LSU defeats Northwestern State LSU freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price (03) runs the ball during the Tigers' 65-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Northwestern State LSU football coach Ed Orgeron speaks to his players during the Tigers' 65-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Northwestern State LSU junior punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) punts the ball during the Tigers' 65-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Northwestern State LSU freshman wide receiver Trey Palmer (33) celebrates after returning a punt during the Tigers' 65-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione 9.14.19 LSU Defeats Nowrthwestern State LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs the ball in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 Ben Caplan LSU defeats Northwestern State LSU freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price (03) dives into the endzone during the Tigers' 65-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione 9.14.19 LSU Defeats Nowrthwestern State LSU junior outside linebacker Andre Anthony (46) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 Ben Caplan LSU defeats Northwestern State LSU football coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after the Tigers' 65-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione 9.14.19 LSU Defeats Nowrthwestern State LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 Ben Caplan LSU defeats Northwestern State The LSU football team enters Tiger Stadium during the Tigers' 65-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Northwestern State Mike the Tiger leads the team onto the field during the Tigers' 65-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU defeats Northwestern State LSU junior cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (05) celebrates after a stop during the Tigers' 65-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione 9.14.19 LSU Defeats Nowrthwestern State LSU junior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (13) runs after the catch in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 Ben Caplan LSU defeats Northwestern State LSU junior defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) makes a tackle during the Tigers' 65-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Tiger Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione 9.14.19 LSU Defeats Nowrthwestern State LSU junior safety JaCoby Stevens (03) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 Ben Caplan 9.14.19 LSU Defeats Nowrthwestern State LSU junior defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 Ben Caplan 9.14.19 LSU Defeats Nowrthwestern State LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 Ben Caplan 9.14.19 LSU Defeats Nowrthwestern State LSU freshman place kicker Cade York (36) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mitchell Scaglione Follow Mitchell Scaglione Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Abe Benjamin Caplan Follow Abe Benjamin Caplan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Reveille e-newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. LSU Reveille News Update Twice-weekly updates on the latest newsat LSUReveille.com. Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by lsureveille Popular this week Loading crossword puzzle. One moment please. This Week in Print: Listen Now: 91.1 KLSU Start Streaming