PHOTOS: LSU defeats Southern Miss Mitchell Scaglione Mitchell Scaglione Author email 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Close 1 of 20 LSU freshman outside hitter Samarah Hill (1) serves the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU senior setter Anna Zwiebel (2) serves the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU freshman setter Karli Rose (18) blocks the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU junior defensive specialist Emmaline Walters (8) serves the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU sophomore middle blocker Whitney Foreman (4) spikes the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU freshman setter Karli Rose (18) sets the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU junior defensive Raigen Cianciulli (5) hits the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU junior defensive specialist Emmaline Walters (8) hits the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU junior defensive Raigen Cianciulli (5) celebrates after a point during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU sophomore middle blocker Whitney Foreman (4) enters the flour before the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU freshman right side Meredyth Howard (3) spikes the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU junior right-side Taylor Bannister serves the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The LSU volleyball team celebrates after the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The LSU volleyball team prepares for their game against Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU freshman outside hitter Samarah Hill (1) hits the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU sophomore middle blocker Whitney Foreman (4) celebrates after a point during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU junior right-side Taylor Bannister (7) serves the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU junior defensive Raigen Cianciulli (5) celebrates after a point during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU junior defensive Raigen Cianciulli (5) celebrates after a point during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU sophomore middle blocker Whitney Foreman (4) blocks the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save PHOTOS: LSU defeats Southern Miss 1 of 20 LSU freshman outside hitter Samarah Hill (1) serves the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU senior setter Anna Zwiebel (2) serves the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU freshman setter Karli Rose (18) blocks the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU junior defensive specialist Emmaline Walters (8) serves the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU sophomore middle blocker Whitney Foreman (4) spikes the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU freshman setter Karli Rose (18) sets the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU junior defensive Raigen Cianciulli (5) hits the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU junior defensive specialist Emmaline Walters (8) hits the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU junior defensive Raigen Cianciulli (5) celebrates after a point during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU sophomore middle blocker Whitney Foreman (4) enters the flour before the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU freshman right side Meredyth Howard (3) spikes the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU junior right-side Taylor Bannister serves the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione The LSU volleyball team celebrates after the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione The LSU volleyball team prepares for their game against Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU freshman outside hitter Samarah Hill (1) hits the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU sophomore middle blocker Whitney Foreman (4) celebrates after a point during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU junior right-side Taylor Bannister (7) serves the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU junior defensive Raigen Cianciulli (5) celebrates after a point during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU junior defensive Raigen Cianciulli (5) celebrates after a point during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione LSU sophomore middle blocker Whitney Foreman (4) blocks the ball during the Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Southern Miss on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the PMAC. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mitchell Scaglione Author email Follow Mitchell Scaglione Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Reveille e-newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. LSU Reveille News Update Twice-weekly updates on the latest newsat LSUReveille.com. Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by lsureveille Popular this week Loading crossword puzzle. One moment please. This Week in Print: Listen Now: 91.1 KLSU Start Streaming