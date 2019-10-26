PHOTOS: LSU football walks down Victory Hill Aurianna Cordero Aurianna Cordero Author email Oct 26, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU Walks Down Victory Hill LSU football coach Ed Orgeron walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill Mike the Tiger walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill Mike the Tiger walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill The Golden Band from Tigerland walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill LSU football coach Ed Orgeron walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill The Golden Band from Tigerland walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill LSU fans cheer as the Tigers walk down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill Mike the Tiger walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill The Golden Band from Tigerland walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill The Golden Band from Tigerland walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill The Golden Band from Tigerland walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill The Golden Band from Tigerland walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill The Golden Band from Tigerland walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill The Golden Band from Tigerland walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero LSU Walks Down Victory Hill LSU fans cheer as the Tigers walk down Victory Hill on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Aurianna Cordero Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Lsu Football Tigers Ed Orgeron Joe Burrow Fehoko Clye Edwards-helaire Lsu V Aurburn Victory Hill Golden Band Tiger Band Tiger Girls Golden Girls Aurianna Cordero Author email Follow Aurianna Cordero Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Reveille e-newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. LSU Reveille News Update Twice-weekly updates on the latest newsat LSUReveille.com. Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by lsureveille Popular this week Loading crossword puzzle. One moment please. Latest edition Listen Now: 91.1 KLSU Start Streaming