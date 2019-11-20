PHOTOS: LSU Lady Tigers Defeat Southeastern Long Le Long Le Author email 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU junior guard Jailin Cherry (1) leaps for a layup during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU senior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris (13) pushes forward with the ball during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU senior guard (14) Latoya Ashman faces off against an opposing player during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU senior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris (13) shoots a freethrow during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell (5) pushes forward during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU junior guard Khayla Pointer (3) faces against an opposing player during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU junior guard Jailin Cherry (1) faces off against an opposing player during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU freshman guard Tiara Young (2) looks for an opening during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU freshman guard Domonique Davis (21) looks to pass the ball during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell (5) shoots the ball during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU junior center Faustine Aifuwa (24) shoots the ball during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU junior guard Khayla Pointer (3) faces off against an opposing player during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU freshman guard Tiara Young (2) looks for an opening during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU junior guard Khayla Pointer (3) leaps to shoot the ball during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell (5) pushes forward with the ball during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU junior guard Jailin Cherry (1) dribbles the ball during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU senior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris (13) dribbles the ball during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU senior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris (13) dribbles the ball during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU senior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris (13) pushes forward with the ball during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU freshman guard Tiara Young (2) looks for an opening during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU junior guard Jailin Cherry (1) dribbles forward during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU junior guard Jailin Cherry (1) leaps for a layup during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell (5) leaps for a layup during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU junior guard Khayla Pointer (3) protects the ball from an opposing player during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Defeats Southeastern LSU junior guard Jailin Cherry (1) pushes past a defender during the Lady Tigers' 62-52 victory against Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in the PMAC. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Lsu Lady Tigers Basketball Victory Southeastern Long Le Photos Reveille Sports Long Le Author email Follow Long Le Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Reveille e-newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. LSU Reveille News Update Twice-weekly updates on the latest newsat LSUReveille.com. Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by lsureveille Popular this week Loading crossword puzzle. One moment please. Latest edition Listen Now: 91.1 KLSU Start Streaming