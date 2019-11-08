PHOTOS: LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green Long Le Long Le Author email Nov 8, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore guard Javonte Smart (1) faces off against an opposing player during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore forward Emmitt Williams (5) leaps for a shot during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU senior guard Skylar Mays (4) dribbles past a defender during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore forward Emmitt Williams (5) faces off against an opposing player during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore forward Emmitt Williams (5) leaps for a shot during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU junior guard Charles Manning Jr. (11) shoots a free throw during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore forward Emmitt Williams (5) shoots a free throw during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore guard Javonte Smart (1) takes a shot during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU freshman forward Trendon Watford (2) shoots a freethrow during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore forward Emmitt Williams (5) faces off against an opposing player during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore guard Javonte Smart (1) shoots the ball during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore forward Emmitt Williams (5) sets up a shot during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU senior guard Skylar Mays (4) goes up for a layup during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore guard Javonte Smart (1) faces off against an opposing player during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU senior guard Skylar Mays (4) shoots a freethrow during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore forward Darius Days (0) defends an opposing player during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU senior guard Skylar Mays (4) dribbles the ball during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore guard Javonte Smart (1) leaps for a shot during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU senior guard Skylar Mays (4) dribbles the ball during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore forward Emmitt Williams (5) leaps for a shot during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore guard Javonte Smart (1) dribbles the ball forward during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore forward Emmitt Williams (5) defends an opposing player during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore forward Emmitt Williams (5) sets up for a freethrow during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore forward Darius Days (0) shoots a freethrow during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU sophomore forward Darius Days (0) sets up a shot during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Bowling Green LSU senior guard Skylar Mays (4) shoots a freethrow during the Tigers' 88-79 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the PMAC. Long Le Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Lsu Basketball Men's Bowling Green Photos Long Le Victory Tigers Long Le Author email Follow Long Le Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Reveille e-newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. LSU Reveille News Update Twice-weekly updates on the latest newsat LSUReveille.com. Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by lsureveille Popular this week Loading crossword puzzle. One moment please. Latest edition Listen Now: 91.1 KLSU Start Streaming