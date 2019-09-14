PHOTOS: LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill Mitchell Scaglione, Mitchell Scaglione Abe Benjamin Caplan Abe Benjamin Caplan Sep 14, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill LSU coaches and players walking down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Ben Caplan LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill Mike the Tiger gazes upon the crowd on Saturday, Sept. 14 2019 outside Tiger Stadium. Ben Caplan LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill LSU Football Players looking their saturday best walking down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Ben Caplan LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill LSU junior punter Zach Von Rosenberg (46) on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 marches alongside his teammates, as fans watch on, down victory hill. Ben Caplan LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 marches down Victory Hill leading his players and fellow coaches to another hopeful victory agains the Northwestern State University Demons. Ben Caplan LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill LSU senior running back Lanard Fournette (27) on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 walking down Victory Hill. Ben Caplan LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill LSU senior defensive linemen Breiden Fehoko (91) on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 walking in to locker room outside Tiger Stadium. Ben Caplan LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill Mike the Tiger pumping up the crowd on Saturday, Sept. 14 2019 outside Tiger Stadium. Ben Caplan LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill Mike the Tiger pumping up the crowd on Saturday, Sept. 14 2019 outside Tiger Stadium. Ben Caplan LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill Mike the Tiger looking as heroic as ever on Saturday, Sept. 14 2019 outside Tiger Stadium. Ben Caplan LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill Drum Major leads the band down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Ben Caplan LSU vs NSU Victory Hill LSU senior defensive linemen Breiden Fehoko (91) receives a lay form his family during the walk down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU vs NSU Victory Hill LSU cheerleaders participate in the walk down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU vs NSU Victory Hill LSU freshman running back Chris Curry (24) walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU vs NSU Victory Hill LSU football coach Ed Orgeron walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU vs NSU Victory Hill LSU football coach Ed Orgeron walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU vs NSU Victory Hill LSU fans cheer as the football team walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU vs NSU Victory Hill LSU football players greet their families after the walk down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU vs NSU Victory Hill LSU senior deep snapper Blake Ferguson (48) walks down victory hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU vs NSU Victory Hill Mike the Tiger walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU vs NSU Victory Hill Mike the Tiger walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU vs NSU Victory Hill The LSU Band performs during the walk down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU vs NSU Victory Hill The LSU Band performs during the walk down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill Golden Girls dance their way down Victory Hill on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. LSU vs NSU, Walk Down Victory Hill LSU sophomore offensive line backer K'Lavon Chaisson (18) looks on sternly as he walks towards Death Valley Ben Caplan 