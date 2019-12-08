PHOTOS: LSU Wins the SEC Championship Mitchell Scaglione Mitchell Scaglione Author email 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU Wins the SEC Championship The LSU football team celebrates after the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) wears a champions hat after the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU freshman wide receiver terrace Marshall (6) attempts to makes a catch in the end zone during the Tigers' game against Georgia in Mercedes Benz Stadium on Dec. 7, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU junior receiver Justin Jefferson (2) runs down the field during the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship An LSU fan cheers during the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU senior long snapper Blake Ferguson celebrates after the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship The LSU football team celebrates after the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU football players celebrate in the end zone during the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU senior tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) celebrates after the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU junior linebacker Patrick Queen (8) exits the field after the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) enters the field during the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU junior safety Eric Monroe (11) enters the field during the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU sophomore Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch in the end zone during the Tigers' game against Georgia in Mercedes Benz Stadium on Dec. 7, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU freshman wide receiver terrace Marshall (6) makes a catch in the end zone during the Tigers' game against Georgia in Mercedes Benz Stadium on Dec. 7, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU freshman wide receiver Terrance Marshall (6) celebrates after a touchdown during the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU freshman kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field goal during the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU junior full back Tory Carter (44) celebrates in the end zone during the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU junior linebacker Jacob Philips (6) makes a tackle during the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU football players celebrate after the game after the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU football coach Ed Orgeron embraces his wife after the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU junior safety Grant Delpit (7) warms up before enters the stadium before the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs down the field during the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs down the field during the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU junior defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) celebrates after making a tackle during the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Wins the SEC Championship LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) enters the stadium before the Tigers' 37-10 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Mercedes Benz Stadium. 