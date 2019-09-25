PHOTOS: The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Indie, folk-rock band, The Head and The Heart perform at The Fillmore in New Orleans during their Living Mirage Tour on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Abe Benjamin Caplan Author email Sep 25, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email The Head and The Heart perform their hits for a large group of fans at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Lead Vocalist Jonathan Russell belts his heart out to "Missed Connection" of their latest album at The Fillmore on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Guitarist, Matt Gervais plays at The Filmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore The Head and The Heart perform their hits for a large group of fans at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Vocalist and Violinist, Charity Rose Thielen performs at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore The Head and The Heart perform their hits for a large group of fans at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Vocalist and Violinist, Charity Rose Thielen performs at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore The Head and The Heart perform their hits for a large group of fans at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Bassist, Chris Zasche (back) and Lead Vocalist and Guitar, Jonathan Russell (front) perform at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Vocalist and Violinist, Charity Rose Thielen performs at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Pianist, Kenny Hensley, takes a break and plays his guitar at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore The Head and The Heart covers Crowded House's 80s hit, "Don't Dream It's Over" for a large group of fans at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore The Head and The Heart perform their hits for a large group of fans at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore The Head and The Heart perform their song "Rivers and Roads" for a large group of fans at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Lead Singer and Guitarist, Jonathan Russel, performs "Living Mirage" at The Fillmore on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Pianist, Kenny Hensley, plays at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Drummer, Tyler Williams rocks out while The Head and The Heart performs at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Charity Rose Thielen sings in her beautifuly unique voice at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan The Head and The Heart at The Fillmore Pianist, Kenny Hensley, plays at The Fillmore in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Ben Caplan The Head And The Heart The Reveille The Fillmore New Orelans The Head And The Heart Concert Living Mirage Abe Benjamin Caplan Author email Follow Abe Benjamin Caplan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Reveille e-newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. LSU Reveille News Update Twice-weekly updates on the latest newsat LSUReveille.com. Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by lsureveille Popular this week Loading crossword puzzle. One moment please. This Week in Print: Listen Now: 91.1 KLSU Start Streaming