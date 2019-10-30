PHOTOS: World War Joy at The Smoothie King Center Ben Caplan - @bencaplansphotos Abe Benjamin Caplan Author email Oct 30, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email American EDM-Pop duo, The Chainsmokers perform to a crowd of cheerful fans at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The World War Joy Tour at The Smoothie King Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 The Chainsmokers and Lennon Stella perform their recent single, "Takeaway," to a crowd of their mutual fans at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Ben Caplan The World War Joy Tour at The Smoothie King Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 American EDM-Pop duo, The Chainsmokers perform to a crowd of cheerful fans at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Ben Caplan The World War Joy Tour at The Smoothie King Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 American EDM-Pop duo, The Chainsmokers perform to a crowd of cheerful fans at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Ben Caplan The World War Joy Tour at The Smoothie King Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 American EDM-Pop duo, The Chainsmokers perform to a crowd of cheerful fans at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Ben Caplan The World War Joy Tour at The Smoothie King Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 American EDM-Pop duo, The Chainsmokers perform to a crowd of cheerful fans at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Andrew Taggart crouches over the crowd of fans while finishing their hit "ROZES" at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

5 Seconds of Summer bassist, Calum Hood on stage between songs at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

5 Seconds of Summer lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Luke Hemmings, performs some of the bands hits from the past decade at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

Michael Clifford, lead guitarist for 5 Seconds of Summer, plays on during their performance at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Australian pop-rock band, 5 Seconds of Summer perform for a large crowd of screaming fans at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Ben Caplan The World War Joy Tour at The Smoothie King Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 The Chainsmokers and Lennon Stella perform their recent single, "Takeaway," to a crowd of their mutual fans at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Ben Caplan The World War Joy Tour at The Smoothie King Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 The Chainsmokers and Lennon Stella perform their recent single, "Takeaway," to a crowd of their mutual fans at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Ben Caplan The World War Joy Tour at The Smoothie King Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 The Chainsmokers and Lennon Stella perform their recent single, "Takeaway," to a crowd of their mutual fans at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers jumps around on stage while performing some hits at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

Lennon Stella opens up the show by singing some of her originals at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Ben Caplan The World War Joy Tour at The Smoothie King Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 Lennon Stella opens up the show by singing some of her originals at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Ben Caplan The World War Joy Tour at The Smoothie King Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 Lennon Stella opens up the show by singing some of her originals at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Ben Caplan The World War Joy Tour at The Smoothie King Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 Lennon Stella opens up the show by singing some of her originals at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Ben Caplan The World War Joy Tour at The Smoothie King Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 Lennon Stella opens up the show by singing some of her originals at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. 5 Seconds of Summer drummer, Ashton Irwin rocks out while performing at The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. 