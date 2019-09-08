PHOTOS: LSU defeats Texas Alyssa Berry Alyssa Berry 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU sophomore cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) stands at the line of scrimmage during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Christa Moran 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU sophomore offensive line backer K’Lavon Chaisson (18) blocks the opponent during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Christa Moran 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) runs the field during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Christa Moran 9.7.19 LSU v Texas Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey cheers on the sidelines during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Christa Moran 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) and LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) approach the line of scrimmage during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Christa Moran 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) stands at the line of scrimmage during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Christa Moran 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior safety JaCoby Stevens (3) blocks the opposing offense during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Christa Moran 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) carries the ball during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Christa Moran 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) watches from the sidelines during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Christa Moran 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) celebrates during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Christa Moran 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU sophomore offensive line backer K’Lavon Chaisson (18) blocks the opposing defense during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Christa Moran 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior defensive end Glen Logan (97) prepares for a play during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Christa Moran 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU sophomore wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) runs down the field during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU sophomore offensive line backer K’Lavon Chaisson (18) blocks during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU senior outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) leans in to block during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) celebrates during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) reaches for the ball during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches the field during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) rushes down the field during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) lines up during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior safety Grant Delpit (7) waits the the whistle during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) celebrates during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) the ball during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU sophomore offensive line backer K’Lavon Chaisson (18) gets low during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU sophomore cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) looks to the sidelines during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior defensive end Justin Thomas (93) looks to the sidelines during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU junior defensive end Justin Thomas (93) leans in to block during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU defense meets Texas’ offense after the whistle blows during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) the ball during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry 9.7.19 LSU v Texas LSU senior defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence (90) during the Tigers' 45-38 victory over Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Alyssa Berry Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Alyssa Berry Follow Alyssa Berry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Reveille e-newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. LSU Reveille News Update Twice-weekly updates on the latest newsat LSUReveille.com. Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by lsureveille Popular this week PHOTOS: Freshman and TransLoc Rider App Loading crossword puzzle. One moment please. This Week in Print: Listen Now: 91.1 KLSU Start Streaming