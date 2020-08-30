PHOTOS: LSU football marches for racial justice
- Jalen Hinton
-
- Updated
LATEST EDITION
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
-
Letter to the Editor: LSU's handling of Guice rape allegations displays University's 'inner demons'
-
BREAKING: LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase expected to opt out of 2020 season
-
Opinion: No, liberals, Hurricane Laura isn't a '#girlboss' for owning the South
-
Opinion: Fox News' Tucker Carlson is a shameful excuse for a journalist, 'spews hate'
-
LSU gains commitment from four-star cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins
-
After securing $15 million in funding, LSU Lakes restoration project set to restart in September
-
Opinion: Guice allegations suggest University enables rape culture on campus
-
Opinion: "WAP" is feminist, regardless of what Ben Shapiro says
-
LSU Football players lead strike, march across campus to protest racial inequality
-
Latest Louisiana Coronavirus News: 147,867 positive cases, 4,768 COVID-19 related deaths
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 88°
- Heat Index: 88°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 80°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:40:53 AM
- Sunset: 07:28:56 PM
- Dew Point: 76°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:40:53 AM
Sunset: 07:28:56 PM
Humidity: 94%
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:41:26 AM
Sunset: 07:27:45 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:41:59 AM
Sunset: 07:26:33 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:42:33 AM
Sunset: 07:25:20 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:43:06 AM
Sunset: 07:24:07 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SW @ 6mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:43:39 AM
Sunset: 07:22:54 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:44:12 AM
Sunset: 07:21:41 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.