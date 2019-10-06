I don't mean to contribute to anyone's freshman 15, but sometimes it's necessary to treat yo' self. Here are five places in or around campus to visit when that pesky sweet tooth hits.
1. Insomnia Cookies
There's nothing more classic than cookies and ice cream. The warmth of a fresh cookie and the chill scoop of your favorite ice cream will always be satisfying. Another perk is that Insomnia Cookies is right off of campus on W Chimes. Customers can get cookies, brownies, cookie cake and ice cream.
You can choose to bring home 6 cookies in a box, or you can put a scoop of ice cream on your cookie or brownie of choice. If you're craving cookies and ice cream and don't want to go far, this is the place to go to.
Insomnia Cookies will also deliver fresh, warm cookies right to your door until 2:45 a.m.
2. Rita's Italian Ice
If you're in the mood for something icier and fruitier, Rita's on W Lee Dr is sure cure those cravings. The shop has countless options that such as Italian ice and custard, or you can have both. One of my personal favorites is the misto, a drink that is mixed with Italian ice and custard.
You can also get milkshakes, cookie sandwiches and sundaes with multiple toppings. Rita's will give you that delicious treat to cool off with in this unforgivable heat.
3. Coffee Call
Coffee Call is definitive proof that you don't have to travel to New Orleans to get fresh, hot beignets. You have the option to get three fluffy beignets, or you can get a plate of skinnier "beignet fingers."
Coffee Call on College Drive stays open until midnight Monday through Thursday and is open 24 hours on weekends, so this is the perfect place to go to for a late night snack.
4. LSU AgCenter Dairy Store
Want a quick treat between classes? You can get freshly made ice cream right here on campus on the corner of South Stadium Drive and Tower Drive, and it's made by students for students. The store has multiple flavors and toppings that you can choose from, and students can use their Paw Points to purchase their treats.
5. Yogurtland
I can't deny frozen yogurt, so it's great knowing that Yogurtland on Burbank will be waiting for me. It's only a short drive from campus, and there are different selections of frozen yogurt with a great amount of toppings to go crazy on. Yogurtland is open until midnight every night.