Police arrested Jose Fernandez, 48, for breaking into the home of a University student who he had driven home last week.
Fernandez was booked into jail Tuesday night, hours after the University released a statement regarding reports of a suspicious Uber driver that was acting suspiciously.
“Local police are investigating reports of a suspicious person affiliated with a ride-share company displaying concerning behavior. Suspicious behaviors have been noted before and after ride share drop offs that have been reported to police,” the statement read.
The student told deputies that Fernandez kicked down the door of her apartment but left when he saw her roommate was home.
University officials confirmed Wednesday morning that an arrest had been made related to the case.
“East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in this case. We thank everyone for their assistance and awareness, and please remember to report suspicious activity to LSU Police at 225-578-3231,” the statement said.