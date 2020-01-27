The LGBTQ+ caucus at LSU is proposing to LSU administration a center to support their community. Despite their being a LGBTQ+ room on campus in the women’s center now, with all the needs this group has, a full building would be ideal to these students and faculty on campus.
The center would be used to provide a ‘Safe Place’, a campaign the spectrum club at LSU has been pushing hoping it would bring judgement free and knowledgeable areas to the entire campus. A center would mean a large step in that direction to the spectrum club and LGBTQ+ caucus.
This building would also be a space for classes such as the LGBTQ+ minor now at LSU. Conferences would be hosted there to discuss things in this community, as well as events for spectrum.
Whether it is entertainment for students in this community to come together, or educational based classes, the caucus feels that as the community grows, places for them to mingle should also grow.
“Essential. The more students tell the administration what they need the more likely it would be,” says president of the caucus and associate English professor Chris Barrett about the need for such a center.
Wes Heath, assistant director for cross cultural affairs, says that the LGBTQ+ caucus is trying to draft proposals, which are a big step, but what work best on this campus is, “Student voices,” and the best way to get this done is for people to, “show up to what’s already there.”
In the women’s center now, you can find books, movies, and many other resources for LGBTQ+ support.
Finding funding and space is the hardest thing to find for the LGBTQ+ community. LSU donors need to hear student voices rise up to know how important the center would be.
Another hurdle is belief that the majority of students and administration are in support. LSU has been labeled as a school who’s a little behind the curve by Princeton Reviews, who has the university as a top 15 LGBTQ+ unfriendly college.
Barrett believes the LSU administration is on the right path to flipping that switch saying that, “The University as a whole has got increasingly good at taking a whole bunch of steps that were really meaningful to the needs of the community.”
With many buildings on campus such as the old deans French house and Huey P long pool house, there are places all over campus that could be renovated for the use of something productive.
At the earliest, this production could be underway by the summer midterm of 2020.