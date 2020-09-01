Potential replacements for football
LATEST EDITION
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
-
Opinion: Fox News' Tucker Carlson is a shameful excuse for a journalist, 'spews hate'
-
Opinion: No, liberals, Hurricane Laura isn't a '#girlboss' for owning the South
-
Over 20 LSU students isolating, quarantining on campus due to COVID-19
-
Opinion: "WAP" is feminist, regardless of what Ben Shapiro says
-
Quick Takes: How should the University respond to students breaking COVID-19 protocol?
-
Letter to the Editor: LSU's handling of Guice rape allegations displays University's 'inner demons'
-
Here's how LSU Tiger Band is prepping for football season amid COVID-19 restrictions
-
Latest Louisiana Coronavirus News: 148,193 positive cases, 4,787 COVID-19 related deaths
-
Opinion: 'Family first': the Conways are an example to us all
-
Inside LSU's revamped, conference-only schedule
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 78%
- Feels Like: 98°
- Heat Index: 98°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 86°
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:41:59 AM
- Sunset: 07:26:33 PM
- Dew Point: 78°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 93F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:41:59 AM
Sunset: 07:26:33 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:42:33 AM
Sunset: 07:25:20 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:43:06 AM
Sunset: 07:24:07 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:43:39 AM
Sunset: 07:22:54 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:44:12 AM
Sunset: 07:21:41 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:44:45 AM
Sunset: 07:20:27 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:45:18 AM
Sunset: 07:19:13 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.