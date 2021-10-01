Queer Sphere graphic

I hope you all enjoyed Queer Sphere this week! Here are the songs in the order I played them!

1. Welcome Home, Son- Radical Face

2. Exciter- Judas Priest

3. Everything I've Ever Learned- BLOXX

4. Not Even In Vegas- G Flip, Thomas Headon

5. Starálfur- Sigur Rós

6. My Old Friends- Izzy Heltai

7. Maybe You're the Reason- The Japanese House

8. Tender feat. Yoke Lore- Jax Anderson

9. Dancing Queen- ABBA

10. Killer Queen- Queen

11. Take Me I'm Yours- Jobriath

12. Devil Town- Cavetown

13. People Watching- Conan Gray 

14. Don't Disturb This Groove- Meshell Ndegeocello

15. Nothing Compares 2 U- Sinéad O'Connor

16. The Woman in Your Life is You- Alix Dobkin

17. Montana- Daya

18. Freedom! '90- George Michael

19. ... And the Mouse Police Never Sleeps- Jethro Tull

20. Dragons- Princess Nokia

21. dance in the mirror- Kelechi

22. Don't Say Goodbye (feat. Tove Lo)- Alok, Illkay Sencan

23. sunday- Joy Oladokun

24. Boots- Greyson Chance

Load comments