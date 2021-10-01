I hope you all enjoyed Queer Sphere this week! Here are the songs in the order I played them!
1. Welcome Home, Son- Radical Face
2. Exciter- Judas Priest
3. Everything I've Ever Learned- BLOXX
4. Not Even In Vegas- G Flip, Thomas Headon
5. Starálfur- Sigur Rós
6. My Old Friends- Izzy Heltai
7. Maybe You're the Reason- The Japanese House
8. Tender feat. Yoke Lore- Jax Anderson
9. Dancing Queen- ABBA
10. Killer Queen- Queen
11. Take Me I'm Yours- Jobriath
12. Devil Town- Cavetown
13. People Watching- Conan Gray
14. Don't Disturb This Groove- Meshell Ndegeocello
15. Nothing Compares 2 U- Sinéad O'Connor
16. The Woman in Your Life is You- Alix Dobkin
17. Montana- Daya
18. Freedom! '90- George Michael
19. ... And the Mouse Police Never Sleeps- Jethro Tull
20. Dragons- Princess Nokia
21. dance in the mirror- Kelechi
22. Don't Say Goodbye (feat. Tove Lo)- Alok, Illkay Sencan
23. sunday- Joy Oladokun
24. Boots- Greyson Chance