Happy homecoming tigers! Thank y'all for tuning in this week, here are all the songs I played!
1. Clumsy- Fergie
2. Girl- Jukebox the Ghost
3. Cliff's Edge- Hayley Kiyoko
4. Adeline- Fever Dolls
5. Mr. Atlanta- Fancy Hagood
6. Things Still Left to Say- Mal Blum
7. Circles 'Round the Moon- Nana Grizol
8. Cuff Your Jeans- Claud
9. Ready Now- dodie
10. The Best Is Yet to Come- Chet Lam
11. You Are the Reason- Calum Scott
12. Nice To Be With You- AFTERxCLASS
13. It's Okay- Blackberri
14. And Then She Kissed Me- St. Vincent
15. Just Thought You Should Know- Betty Who
16. One for the Highway- James Booker
17. Stay A Little Longer- Brothers Osborne
18. If Love Were All- Rufus Wainwright
19. Loving Her- Katie Pruitt
20. Treasures That Money Can't Buy- Lavender Country
21. True Colors- Cyndi Lauper
22. Whataya Want From Me- Adam Lambert
23. The Edge Of Glory- Lady Gaga
24. Waterfalls- TLC
25. We Own Tonight- New Kids on the Block