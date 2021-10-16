Queer Sphere graphic

Happy homecoming tigers! Thank y'all for tuning in this week, here are all the songs I played!

1. Clumsy- Fergie

2. Girl- Jukebox the Ghost

3. Cliff's Edge- Hayley Kiyoko

4. Adeline- Fever Dolls

5. Mr. Atlanta- Fancy Hagood

6. Things Still Left to Say- Mal Blum

7. Circles 'Round the Moon- Nana Grizol

8. Cuff Your Jeans- Claud

9. Ready Now- dodie

10. The Best Is Yet to Come- Chet Lam

11. You Are the Reason- Calum Scott

12. Nice To Be With You- AFTERxCLASS

13. It's Okay- Blackberri

14. And Then She Kissed Me- St. Vincent

15. Just Thought You Should Know- Betty Who

16. One for the Highway- James Booker

17. Stay A Little Longer- Brothers Osborne

18. If Love Were All- Rufus Wainwright

19. Loving Her- Katie Pruitt

20. Treasures That Money Can't Buy- Lavender Country

21. True Colors- Cyndi Lauper

22. Whataya Want From Me- Adam Lambert

23. The Edge Of Glory- Lady Gaga

24. Waterfalls- TLC

25. We Own Tonight- New Kids on the Block

Load comments