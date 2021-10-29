Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 07:21:31 AM Sunset: 06:14:40 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NE @ 9mph UV Index: 3 Moderate

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.