Howdy y'all and happy halloweekend! I hope you enjoyed the show and have a wonderful halloween! I played a special spooky halloween song at the end of the show! Here's the track list in case you missed anything.
1. Sweet Dreams- Breathe Carolina, Dropgun, Kaleena Zanders
2. Blind- Hercules & Love Affair
3. Why Should I Cry?- Nona Hendryx
4. Native Love (Step By Step)- Divine
5. Pretty Lady- Tash Sultana
6. Temptation- Raveena
7. Haircut- Ryan Beatty
8. That's Us/Wild Combination- Arthur Russell
9. Someone Else- Deb Never
10. Shine- Years & Years
11. TKO- Le Tigre
12. Don't Want to Know If You Are Lonely- Husker Du
13. Lovers Lane- Hunx & His Punx
14. It Was- Chely Wright
15. Keep the Home Fires Burnin'- Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
16. South Tallahassee- Goldenchild
17. Ain't We Brothers- Sam Gleaves, Tim O'Brien
18. Vogue- Madonna
19. Domino Dancing- Pet Shop Boys
20. Born This Way- Lady Gaga
21. This Club Is a Haunted House- Sharon Needles, RuPaul