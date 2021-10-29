Queer Sphere graphic

Howdy y'all and happy halloweekend! I hope you enjoyed the show and have a wonderful halloween! I played a special spooky halloween song at the end of the show! Here's the track list in case you missed anything.

1. Sweet Dreams- Breathe Carolina, Dropgun, Kaleena Zanders

2. Blind- Hercules & Love Affair

3. Why Should I Cry?- Nona Hendryx

4. Native Love (Step By Step)- Divine

5. Pretty Lady- Tash Sultana

6. Temptation- Raveena

7. Haircut- Ryan Beatty

8. That's Us/Wild Combination- Arthur Russell

9. Someone Else- Deb Never

10. Shine- Years & Years

11. TKO- Le Tigre

12. Don't Want to Know If You Are Lonely- Husker Du

13. Lovers Lane- Hunx & His Punx

14. It Was- Chely Wright

15. Keep the Home Fires Burnin'- Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

16. South Tallahassee- Goldenchild

17. Ain't We Brothers- Sam Gleaves, Tim O'Brien

18. Vogue- Madonna

19. Domino Dancing- Pet Shop Boys

20. Born This Way- Lady Gaga

21. This Club Is a Haunted House- Sharon Needles, RuPaul

