Thank you for tuning into Queersphere this week! Here is the setlist in the order it was played!
1. TALES OF DOMINICA- Lil Nas X
2. You and Me On The Rock (feat. Lucius)- Brandi Carlile
3. Video Games- Trixie Mattel
4. Hope to Die- Orville Peck
5. Comin' Down- Jackie Shane
6. Long Tall Sally (The Thing)- Little Richard
7. Das Lila Lied- Matrix Ensamble, Ute Lemper, Jeff Cohen, Robert Ziegler, Mischa Spolianski
8. I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend- Ezra Furman
9. Talia- King Princess
10. White Ferrari- Frank Ocean
11. Slow Life (with Victoria Legrand)- Grizzly Bear
12. I'm Coming Out- Diana Ross
13. Total Eclipse- Klaus Nomi
14. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)- Sylvester
15. Universal Prayer- Tiziano Ferro, Jamelia
16. Experience- Victoria Monét, Khalid, SG Lewis
17. Magpie- Lava La Rue
18. Soul Ties- Kaash Paige, SSGKobe
19. Getaway (feat. Tegan and Sara)- VINCINT
20. Our Song- Anne Marie, Nial Horan
21. Trampoline (with ZAYN)- SHAED
22. Cherry- Harry Styles
23. The Magic Position- Patrick Wolf
24. Dancing On My Own- Robyn
25. Heart to Break- Kim Petras
26. Dancing With The Devil- Demi Lovato