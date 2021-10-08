Queer Sphere graphic

Thank you for tuning into Queersphere this week! Here is the setlist in the order it was played!

1. TALES OF DOMINICA- Lil Nas X

2. You and Me On The Rock (feat. Lucius)- Brandi Carlile

3. Video Games- Trixie Mattel

4. Hope to Die- Orville Peck

5. Comin' Down- Jackie Shane

6. Long Tall Sally (The Thing)- Little Richard

7. Das Lila Lied- Matrix Ensamble, Ute Lemper, Jeff Cohen, Robert Ziegler, Mischa Spolianski 

8. I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend- Ezra Furman

9. Talia- King Princess

10. White Ferrari- Frank Ocean

11. Slow Life (with Victoria Legrand)- Grizzly Bear

12. I'm Coming Out- Diana Ross

13. Total Eclipse- Klaus Nomi

14. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)- Sylvester 

15. Universal Prayer- Tiziano Ferro, Jamelia

16. Experience- Victoria Monét, Khalid, SG Lewis

17. Magpie- Lava La Rue

18. Soul Ties- Kaash Paige, SSGKobe

19. Getaway (feat. Tegan and Sara)- VINCINT

20. Our Song- Anne Marie, Nial Horan

21. Trampoline (with ZAYN)- SHAED

22. Cherry- Harry Styles

23. The Magic Position- Patrick Wolf

24. Dancing On My Own- Robyn

25. Heart to Break- Kim Petras

26. Dancing With The Devil- Demi Lovato

