Thank you for tuning into Queersphere this week! Here's the list of what I played!
1. They/Them/Theirs- Worriers
2. See Me- Mal Blum
3. 1000 Violins- The Cliks
4. Tell Me a Story- Skylar Kergil
5. I Will Be a Wall- Rae Spoon
6. Say It First- Sam Smith
7. Cause of a Scene- Jake Wesley Rogers
8. Broken Glass- Kygo, Kim Petras
9. Is It Cold In The Water?- SOPHIE
10. Heartbreaker- Ah-Mer-Ah-Su
11. Finer Things- Sateen
12. Any Other Way- Jackie Shane
13. In for the Kill- Shamir
14. He Never Left Me Alone- The Spirit of Memphis Quartet
15. I Never Came Out- Adeem the Artist
16. I Don't Love You Anymore- ANOHNI
17. Easy (with Noah Cyrus)- Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus
18. yellow is the color of her eyes- Soccer Mommy
19. Bye Bye Bye- *NSYNC
20. Another One Bites The Dust- Queen
21. We Were Rock and Roll- Janelle Monae
22. All Over Again- VINCINT
23. I Am Her- Shea Diamond
24. Light Up- Ryan Cassata