Queer Sphere graphic

Thank you for tuning into Queersphere this week! Here's the list of what I played!

1. They/Them/Theirs- Worriers

2. See Me- Mal Blum

3. 1000 Violins- The Cliks

4. Tell Me a Story- Skylar Kergil

5. I Will Be a Wall- Rae Spoon

6. Say It First- Sam Smith

7. Cause of a Scene- Jake Wesley Rogers

8. Broken Glass- Kygo, Kim Petras

9. Is It Cold In The Water?- SOPHIE

10. Heartbreaker- Ah-Mer-Ah-Su

11. Finer Things- Sateen

12. Any Other Way- Jackie Shane

13. In for the Kill- Shamir

14. He Never Left Me Alone- The Spirit of Memphis Quartet

15. I Never Came Out- Adeem the Artist

16. I Don't Love You Anymore- ANOHNI

17. Easy (with Noah Cyrus)- Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus

18. yellow is the color of her eyes- Soccer Mommy

19. Bye Bye Bye- *NSYNC

20. Another One Bites The Dust- Queen

21. We Were Rock and Roll- Janelle Monae

22. All Over Again- VINCINT

23. I Am Her- Shea Diamond

24. Light Up- Ryan Cassata

Load comments