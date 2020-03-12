The University and the Southeaster Conference has halted all sporting events at least until the end of March.
ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020
It has not been confirmed as to whether or not these sporting events will be made-up for later dates.
The Big Ten Conference tournament and the Atlantic Coastal Conference tournament were cancelled as well amidst COVID-19 speculation.
“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the organization said in a statement.
Other conferences have decided to either continue to play their respective tournament with closed seating to spectators only. The Sun Belt Conference, set to play in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana has made this decision.
Only student athletes, officials, broadcast staff, athletic staff and limited family are allowed to attend. Special media credentials are required for any open media members to attend.
Sun Belt Statement on COVID-19https://t.co/JE7IXXAR3F pic.twitter.com/Fjjgwnhtua— Sun Belt (@SunBelt) March 12, 2020
The Big East Tournament will continue to play in Madison Square Garden as St. John's and Creighton tip off.
The tournament will be played with restricted attendance as well.
BIG EAST Announces Restricted Attendance Policy for #BETourney https://t.co/Itz9GWyGoq— BIG EAST Conference (@BIGEAST) March 12, 2020
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.