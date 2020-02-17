Two University students were reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Cypress Hall on the morning of Feb. 14, according to WAFB.
The three gunmen were apparently familiar with the victims as they specifically targeted them, according to two sources familiar with the incident.
The victims had initially invited the men into their rooms where they later were robbed of their cell phones and a vehicle belonging to one of the victims.
LSUPD did not alert the campus community on the day of the incident because "they were not immediately informed about the robbery," according to a spokesman.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.