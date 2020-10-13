Updated 4:50 p.m.
Nineteen University of Florida football players have tested positive for COVID-19, The Alligator reported on Tuesday, leading the team to pause all football activities "out of an abundance of caution."
Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in a statement that the school has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference, LSU and Texas A&M, their previous opponent.
The Gators are slated to host LSU on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. CT.
