From the samurai-fueled slashing of the "Kill Bill" trilogy to the bloody criminal frenzy of "Reservoir Dogs," Quentin Tarantino is no stranger to the gruesome. His newest venture into the macabre, however, marks an almost jarring change of pace.
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" brings viewers directly into the death of the golden age of film, teleporting them straight into a world fueled by drugs, protest and a whole cast of fading spotlights.
The primary focus is on outdated western actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio) and his trusty stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Booth essentially functions as Dalton's sidekick, too much of a loose cannon to land a job, but in the perfect position to chauffeur and emotionally support his actor counterpart.
The storyline itself is more of a snapshot than a linear "rising action, climax, resolution" format. It's a convoluted tale of friendship laced with the anxiety of dwindling stardom with the occasional mention of the one and only Charles Manson. It straddles the line between reality and historical fiction, but in the embellishment it begins to lose the real (and shocking) story.
What makes this story so surprising, however, is the minimal amount of action. Tarantino's trademarks for the last several decades of his career have been gore and action-- a chaotic show of all of blood and carefully choreographed fight scenes the viewer can handle without getting sick to their stomach.
Of the nearly three hour run time, probably only ten minutes are dedicated to violence. For the most part, the film is instead a depiction of the past. It's an era in which everyone in Hollywood was feeling the ache of dwindling fame, their golden years left behind them without a trace.
Something is telling me Tarantino is channeling some of his own personal experience here.
