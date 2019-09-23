Stars: 1/5
It would be ideal for a tv show to listen to their audience, but "13 Reasons Why" ignored our grievances for the third time.
I'll just start with the fact that this season was dull and boring. For a show that started as suicide awareness, it turned quickly into this poorly made murder mystery.
Last season we discovered that Bryce (Justin Prentince) raped Hannah (Katherine Langford), Jessica (Alisha Boe) and ex-girlfriend Chloe (Anne Winters). Bryce was only given a short sentence of three months in probation.
It's a sensitive topic to focus on how some rape victims don't see the justice that they deserve. This is an opportunity for the show to highlight on this topic but instead, they made the whole season about humanizing Bryce.
Now, I understand the message that we are all humans and make mistakes, but Bryce raped multiple women and took polaroids of intoxicated female students in "The Clubhouse". He is far from being redeemed.
I must admit it's great that Jessica is able to reclaim her sexuality and feel empowered to make change at the school. Also, Chloe's own personal decision to have an abortion after she discovered that she was pregnant by Bryce.
But, the show misses the mark in multiple ways. Here are my six reasons why this season is terrible.
1. The new girl
The season opens with Ani (Grace Saif). She came to Liberty High after the trial, and all of a sudden she's friends with everyone. She even becomes friends with Bryce. Ani narrates the whole season, and in some scenes, she is in an interrogation room.
Putting Ani in this season just causes even more confusion.
2. Present and past transitions
The show's signature move is using different colors to differentiate the past and present. But they do this so many times in each episode, it gets confusing. I stopped relying on the colors and focused on if Bryce is in the scene, then it must be in the past.
3. Tyler
Season two ended with Tyler (Devin Druid) almost making the decision to shoot students at the school dance.
After the incident, the group decides that they'll take turns to watch and hang out with Tyler. Now, this is a terrible idea. Tyler needs professional help. A couple of teenagers cannot take care of someone who wanted to kill innocent people.
I want to note that before the show started, the cast made a warning that if you struggle with these issues and something makes you uncomfortable, then you must talk to a trusted adult. But in the show, they never did that. They should've told his parents or a counselor to make sure this wouldn't happen again.
