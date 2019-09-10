Stars: 4.5/5
After its release on Netflix in January, the Canadian series “Workin’ Moms” became a huge hit not just in the parental community but for all females. It became a haven for those who find comfort in watching other women experience the same emotional roadblocks they feel on a daily basis.
Many fans say it is a realistic look into motherhood while also defining what it means to be a strong woman in and outside the work industry. Although not every one of its viewers is able to relate to major aspects of the show, the producers do a fantastic job at making it entertaining enough to have fans from all genres.
After season two, fans were left gripping their seats, starving for answers after Kate catches her husband and their babysitter exchanging an intimate moment at her best friend’s wedding ceremony. If you are like me, an optimistic yet hopeless romantic, then you were also completely blindsided by Nathan’s affair. The season ended on a melancholy note with everyone trying to guess Kate’s next, most logical move.
Season three was a chance for all the characters to regain their footing and dive deeper into themselves. Just as the previous two seasons, season three perfectly blended inappropriate comedy with relatable moments. This season touches on new subjects that come into play as side effects of personal development and normalize them.
Each character encounters struggles that a broad range of women can empathize with. Things that oftentime go undiscussed are exactly what “Workin’ Moms” focuses on. Themes such as learning to let go, feeling comfortable with your sexual desires and of course breast pumping in public are only a few of the subjects that the show covers.
This latest season was another fist full of adventure, chaos and heartwarming moments. Kate has officially left Nathan and carries out most of her pregnancy alone. Whereas most women often times forgive their partner again and again, Kate didn’t allow any room for second chances. Well, at least for the first half of the season.
Kate binges on some well-deserved fun and deep rooted fantasies that she, like many of us, didn’t even know she had. That's why we can relate to the outrageous situations the women in “Workin’ Moms” find themselves in— because we’ve been there before.
Tragically, and to my personal disappointment, at the end of the season Kate forgives Nathan and embarks down the dark, cold path that is far too often taken, known as getting back together with your ex. It was almost frustrating how quickly Kate was able to use guilt and longing as an excuse to rekindle her romantic involvement with Nathan. It’s like using band-aids to fix a panel of shattered glass.
Although each mom faced their own individual plot line filled with disaster and growth, this season spotlighted Kate’s character. It almost feels like the mood is shifting from the first season where all four mothers were lead characters to Kate being the centerpiece of the show. To her defense, she does have one of the most interesting storylines of all the mothers.
Season three only increased my thirst for more content and, again, left fans with new unanswered questions. I have high hopes for this series and expect more great twists and turns in season four.