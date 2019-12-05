Interim dean of the College of Human Sciences & Education Roland Mitchell has been promoted to full time at this position, and assumed his role on December 6, 2019. With all he’s accomplished already, he’s looking to continue to help improve his college and LSU as whole.
When Mitchell began at LSU, he started off as assistant professor writing and teaching captive student audiences his ideas. As he started to hit a fork in the road, he went to speak with his supervisor about his future.
“He said I want you to follow your passion for your career, but there are things you can do here, opportunities to grow. So let’s talk about opportunities,” said Mitchell. He then served as an associate director, and eventually promoted to associate dean. When the dean for the College of HS&E left, he picked up as interim dean for 15 months before finally ending up in his position now.
The accomplishments that Mitchell hopes to have as dean is heavily influenced by growing the knowledge and communication of the faculty, helping with online enrollment, and community engagement.
“If we know we have a large student body and more diverse student body, I want our faculty to better understand how to build meaningful, pedagogical relationships with a diverse constituent group,” said Mitchell. “There are different types of online experiences that the University is still trying to figure out so I want to up our ante, and I also want to have a measurable way to say by virtue of the College of HS&E people in the community feel like it’s a better community.”
Along with having a collection of ways he can improve his College, Mitchell is also very excited to have this opportunity.
“I’m excited about this job because as an administrator you have to be a little more decisive, and it really is about vision and building consensus,” said Mitchell, who sees it as a great change of pace from a job he already loved before as a faculty member.
Of course he wasn’t always a faculty member at LSU. He is originally from Nashville, Tennessee, and completed his undergraduate degree in history and religion at Fisk University. He then went on to get his master’s degree in higher education from Vanderbilt University. He was a substance abuse counselor in metropolitan Nashville schools, and finally became an academic advisor/graduate student at Alabama University before coming to LSU.
LSU faculty and President F. King Alexander are excited about having him on campus and Alexander said in a statement, “He is a great addition to our leadership team, and I am confident that he will continue to transform the educational experience here at LSU.”