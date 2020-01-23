The LSU College of music and dramatic arts put on the tony award winning play “Master Class”, by Terrence McNally, Friday.
The play is about Maria Callas, a real life Opera Diva in the 20th century who in the play is holding a master class to teach young students about opera which eventually leads to her reminiscing about her own life.
Showing off the skills of LSU students in the music and dramatic arts, the play was a comedic hit while also showing the rises and pitfalls of a former music and fashion icon. Piano was the only instrument played, which put the musical genius of opera on full display.
Sandra Moon, The actor who plays Maria Callas, said that, “It went really well. Nothing bad happened and the crowd thought it was funny but also tragic in some cases.”
Sandra Moon was the only actor who wasn’t a student, and as an associate professor of music she also helped with the directing of the play. Before coming to LSU she had a career as an opera singer in Germany for 27 years, and decided that if she could learn music in other languages she could learn lines in her native tongue.
The real life of Maria Callas is full of character and story. She was a Greek American that was a fashion and celebrity icon. As a famous opera singer, she could do things with her voice nobody else could. She was overweight before losing a lot of it and eventually broke up her marriage to be with the tycoon Aristotle Onassis. He left her for a woman by the name of Jackie Kennedy after the death of JFK.
She was very cocky and did not get along with too many people. Many opera houses fired her because she felt she had a standard to live up to and didn’t think everyone or everything around her was up to that standard. As gorgeous as she was, her husbands didn’t give her the attention that she would have needed as a wife, and she even aborted a child she wanted because Onassis didn’t want it.
Her career dwindled out quite quickly because of home life, scandals, and difficulties with the owners and workers in the world of opera. She overworked herself causing her voice to go out very quickly in her career.