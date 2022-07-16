Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern West Baton Rouge and south central East Baton Rouge Parishes through 715 PM CDT... At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brusly, or near Port Allen, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Baton Rouge, Port Allen, Addis, Brusly and Gardere. This includes the following Interstates... Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 153 and 158. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 3. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH