Calling all workers: tune in to Solidarity Swing, where you can find all the best songs of struggle, celebration and solidarity from the Wild West and the coal mines of Appalachia. Join us from 9-11 every Friday for the best Western Swing and American Folk hits from blue collar icons like Peter Seeger, Woodie Guthrie and Bob Wills, picked out weekly by me, Cowgirl Reb.

Load comments