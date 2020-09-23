Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH... .HEAVY RAINFALL MAY AFFECT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA THROUGH THURSDAY. THIS HEAVY RAINFALL COULD RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA, ASCENSION, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, IBERVILLE, LIVINGSTON, POINTE COUPEE, ST. HELENA, WEST BATON ROUGE, AND WEST FELICIANA. IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI, AMITE AND WILKINSON. * THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WET WEATHER ASSOCIATED WITH THE REMAINS OF BETA WILL RESULT IN STORM TOTAL RAINFALL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES THROUGH THURSDAY WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS IS LIKELY WITH AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&