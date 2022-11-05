Tiger Stadium has a long list of memorable moments, few will top the events of Nov. 5, 2022.

In just his first year in Baton Rouge, Brian Kelly has already cemented himself as an LSU legend. In just nine games, Kelly has LSU on the brink of the SEC Championship, and just led the Tigers to their first home win over Alabama in 12 years.

The game itself was an instant classic. A back-and-forth game all the way to the end, LSU continued to show its ability to fight. Even when LSU went down in overtime, it took just one play for the Tigers to find the endzone. Then, in stark contrast to LSU’s first setback of the year against Florida State, Kelly opted to go for the win, rather than kicking the game-tying extra point.

That decision was the difference. Jayden Daniels rolled to his right and found true freshman Mason Taylor in the corner of the endzone to win the game.

“When they first called the play my heart lowkey dropped, I’m not gonna lie,” Taylor said. “We practiced for this and pressure is a privilege at LSU.”

Taylor played his best game of his young career, finishing with three catches for 36 yards, and the biggest play of the game. Taylor earned the game ball for his efforts, and is yet another example of an LSU freshman stepping up this season.

Outside of Taylor, the story of the game for LSU offensively was Daniels. He finished the game with 182 yards passing and two touchdowns to go along with 95 yards rushing and the touchdown to set up the game-winning two-point conversion. Kelly was once again complimentary of Daniels after the game and stressed the importance of quarterback play.

“We’re not here unless our quarterback plays really well,” Kelly said. “Whether it’s peewee football or high school or college football or the NFL, your quarterback has to play well.”

Daniels did that against Alabama and has continued to do that all season long. His numbers weren’t the most eye-catching in this game, but he made every single play for LSU when it mattered.

“I’m just out there playing football,” Daniels said. “It’s about going out there and being decisive, trusting myself and I know I’ll go back and watch film, it’s some things I missed but I’m just happy we got this win.”

The atmosphere was a major factor in this game, and Daniels spoke to that as well.

“It’s No.1,” Daniels said when asked where this game ranks for him in his career. “Nothing means more than this, making history at LSU. A top 10 ranked game, a lot on the line so it means a lot.”

Fans immediately rushed the field as soon as Taylor entered the endzone for the game-winning two-point conversion. Pandemonium ensued inside Tiger Stadium in what was an atmosphere the building had not seen in some time.

This was a statement win for LSU. Not only does this put LSU in a position to lock up the SEC West, this gives all the energy back to a fanbase that lacked energy the last two years. What transpired in Tiger Stadium had not been seen at least since 2019, and a win of this caliber creates the opportunity for more of those nights in Death Valley.

With that said, LSU now controls its own destiny. The Tigers will travel to Arkansas next week with a chance to win the SEC West with a win and an Ole Miss loss. Few expected LSU to even compete for the SEC this year, and now, in just Kelly’s first year, the Tigers are at the doorstep or returning to championship ways.

“This is really about building a program and doing it week in and week out. And we're here to graduate champions, and we want to win a championship,” Kelly said. “We've got Arkansas next, we're going to enjoy this win over the next 24 hours, and then we're gonna get ready for Arkansas.”