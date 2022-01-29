The culture of LSU sports is changing.
Right before our eyes we are witnessing a rebuild in the foundation of LSU’s sports programs. These teams have been built through transfer portal signings, standout recruits, and players who strengthen their skills throughout the competition. The athletic director Scott Woodward has pointed the university in the direction of success. Woodward assembled a group of coaches to represent the top four sports for the program in a positive way. Will Wade and Jay Johnson are the youngest of the four coaches but lead their programs in their own unique way. Brian Kelly and Kim Mulkey paved their way to Baton Rouge through success at their previous respective programs.
LSU is becoming a powerhouse in the college basketball world.
The man in charge has had a positive outlook on his team and the path they are headed down. Currently LSU is plagued with injuries and defensive struggles. However, Will Wade is doing his part and holding his team accountable during this time.
“We’ve got to continue to get better. We have to do a better job,” said Wade during a Tuesday press conference. The Tigers are in a small slump in a season that has shown great moments.
However, LSU was stumped on their journey to the top. Injuries and on the court struggles have consumed the team. However, there is still light at the end of the tunnel. Wade believes the team must come together and continue to grow if they’re going to reach postseason gold. Doing so would create a “stronger team coming out of all this,” Wade said. As LSU regains players from the injured list, its struggles will start to let up. The team has an overwhelming amount of potential when they are 100 percent healthy.
“We’re going to be really good when we have everyone back and rolling,” said Wade. The General is confident in his squad going forward. The Will Wade era is creating an explosive powerhouse in the LSU sports world.
The desire for a new culture in the sports world is imminent in Baton Rouge as of late. LSU women's basketball recognized the need to rebuild and rebuild they did. Last offseason Scott Woodward landed a splash hire in Kim Mulkey. The hire was the only one of its kind as she was the first basketball coach to leave a program in which the coach stayed for more than 10 years while winning multiple national championships. Mulkey embodies everything LSU was looking for from its basketball program. She is a bright and expressive personality that captivates the audience almost as much as she captivates her player’s attention.
Mulkey is also a player’s coach who builds up her team mentally, making them better in the end. She has already impacted several players' lives positively throughout her short time here at LSU. One of the lives she impacted greatly was a four star recruit out of Cleveland, TX.
Amani Bartlett arrived at LSU eager to experience life at her new home. However, she lost confidence in herself during the transition from high school to college. Thankfully, Kim Mulkey is there to support her young players.
“She motivates us every day, she’s helped me gain confidence, and makes me believe in getting better every day,” says Amani Bartlett.
The chemistry in LSU’s women's basketball program is growing and developing each day. The Kim Mulkey hire has now placed one of the greatest women's basketball coaches in the heart of Louisiana, building a new age of success once again.
LSU Football is headed back down the road to victory.
When you think of a powerhouse in the SEC, you think of LSU Football. When you think of LSU Football, you think of a team that plays hard, plays as one, and gets better every day. Brian Kelly is working to bring those characteristics back to Baton Rouge.
After a tough 2021 season, LSU fans are looking for a quick turnaround from Kelly and his staff. LSU became bowl eligible in a final effort to stay alive, only to be on the downside of a lopsided contest. The offensive struggles the Tigers experienced should be a trend of the past as LSU has been active in the offseason. The Tigers received several transfers which filled gaping holes in the offensive core. Penn State RB Noah Cain, Louisiana Lafayette WR Kyren Lacy, and FIU OL Miles Frazier are some of the most important acquisitions from the transfer portal.
“The team is becoming more disciplined and is learning the true meaning of teamwork.” says Maason Smith, LSU football player. With Kelly stepping up and rebuilding the foundation the football program stands on, LSU is bound to see more success in the near future.
Kelly is taking the initiative and reassuring the meaning of being a team, working hard, and striving to be better. LSU football is going to look different because of who is playing, but they are going to look the same in the way they bring intensity.
A new chapter begins in the Box as Paul Mainieri steps away from the helm.
Another sport in which fans should be on the lookout is LSU baseball. A huge shock swept through Baton Rouge when Paul Mainieri announced he would step down as head coach. Mainieri led LSU baseball for 15 years and was one of five coaches to win 1,500 games and a national championship (2009). With fans being used to the success of LSU baseball, a new coach had to be found to fulfill those expectations.
Soon, that coach LSU needed would be found. Athletic director Scott Woodward gave Arizona’s Jay Johnson the reins to lead the Tigers, a coach who has had multiple College World Series appearances.
“Jay’s track record of postseason success, explosive lineups, and highly-ranked recruiting classes set him apart from the field,” said Woodward.
Moving forward with Johnson, LSU baseball will look a lot different. This culture change may shock some fans, but it will be similar to the changes seen in other sports programs on campus.