ESPN's latest bracketology projection with Joe Lunardi slotted LSU basketball as an eight seed following the Tigers' four losses in their last five games.

The projection has LSU travelling to Omaha to play Rhode Island in the Midwest region. The Tigers were projected a four seed as recently as Feb. 4 after an 8-0 start to Southeastern Conference play, but losses to Vanderbilt, Auburn, Alabama and Kentucky have hurt LSU's prospective seeding.

LSU joins Florida, Auburn and Kentucky as the other SEC teams expected to make the NCAA tournament. Mississippi State, South Carolina, Arkansas and Alabama are among the bubble teams vying for a ticket.

Kentucky leads the SEC with an 11-2 record. LSU sits two games behind the Wildcats with only five games remaining in conference play.

The Tigers traveling to Columbia on Saturday to take on South Carolina at 5 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2. LSU has lost three consecutive road SEC games.