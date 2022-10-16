In LSU’s huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday, quarterback Jayden Daniels demolished any doubts of his role in that starting position. Daniels has slowly but surely been proving why his name should be the one leading the field. His performance in the Swamp, however, solidified it.

Prior to Daniels’ performance against Florida, his passing game was a talk of contention. Fans argued that in order to be a National Championship quality team, LSU’s starting quarterback would have to be able to do more than rush the ball. Daniels had trouble in the pocket, leading to being swarmed by defense or allowing his open chances to get rid of the ball decrease tremendously. There seemed to be a lack of trust between Daniels and his receivers. That lack of trust streamed into poor passes or no passes at all.

This was simply not the case in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. There had been word within the previous weeks that Daniels and his receivers had a players only meeting, in hopes that whatever relationship between both parties could be strengthened. Kelly hoped that these kinks would be worked out in time for bigger games. This was especially important as LSU continues to take on the most daunting opponents of their schedule.

Whatever was said in those meetings seemed to work. Daniels threw for 349 passing yards against Florida. He also collected 44 rushing yards, and added three more touchdowns on the ground. Daniels' passing total was a season high, and his best performance during his time at LSU even with the matchups that LSU took with ease. His performance against Tennessee was the only one where he was able to reach 300 passing yards. Daniels completely out-shined Florida’s starting quarterback. Anthony Richardson only collected 185 passing yards. He also garnered 109 rushing yards.

In terms of connection with receivers, they were strengthened in this matchup against Florida. Kayshon Boutte was a receiver that Daniels especially seemed to work hard in the pocket to find. Boutte’s name was widely known going into this season, following a knockout 2021 performance and even being chosen to wear the coveted No. 7 jersey. His numbers up until this Saturday, however, told a much different story. In that game against Tennessee, for example, Boutte only took on 33 receiving yards. His energy in this game was unmatched though. Boutte accounted for a staggering 115 receiving yards, allowing for the eight other receivers to account for the remainder of Daniels’ passing yards. The next receiver for LSU who collected the highest amount of receiving yards was Jaray Jenkins, who accounted for 67 yards.

Head Coach Brian Kelly said that this type of trust between Daniels and the receivers has been a huge focal point all season. This was just finally the game where it all seemed to come together.

“It’s been a process of him being more confident and comfortable within the offensive structure, knowing where people are and I got to tell you, the receivers, you know, played at a level that I think they’re capable of, and that has a lot to do with it as well, but assertiveness is confidence in who you’re throwing to and confidence in yourself and I think you’re seeing that just happen you know through the relationships that he’s building with players on the team.”

Daniels helped capitalize on each possession, and everything both the coaching staff and fans have yearned to see from him all season finally seemed to come together. Daniels has made it abundantly clear from game one of this season with LSU that if nothing else, he could run the ball. The lines wavered, however, when his ability to run the ball became less profitable just as his ability to throw the ball successfully became nonexistent.

Daniels finally proved against Florida that he could handle the ball in both situations extremely well. Daniels rushed the ball three times, yet each time, he found himself in the endzone. On the passing side, Daniels threw for 32 attempts. He completed 23 attempts and finished the game with a 72% completion rating. Richardson, for the Gators, finished the game with a 60% completion percentage.

When discussing Daniels’ performance against Florida, Kelly was not at all surprised at the success that his quarterback had found. After all, Kelly has seen this talent in Daniels for months now. He’s just been waiting for everyone to have the ability to witness it as well.

“Absolutely, of course,” Kelly said after the game when asked whether or not he had expected this type of performance from Daniels. “For me, I mean, we were hoping that he was going to be more assertive with the football, and push it down the field. He’s seeing things a lot better, the offense is coming to him. It’s a new offense that he’s in and it’s slowing down for him, and obviously, you know, throwing for three and running for three, you saw his athletic ability and his ability to move this offense.”

This athletic ability that Daniels performed with will have to continue throughout the rest of LSU’s season if the Tigers want to be successful. Heading into the biggest, and arguably what will be the toughest, next few weeks for LSU, Daniels’ success will be paramount to the success of the entire team.

Daniels and the rest of the Tigers will most likely be carrying a load of confidence and energy with them from the Swamp, and with their next game against the University of Mississippi, they’ll need it. While Daniels has appeared to make a breakthrough, his true test will be against the Rebels, where everyone will be judging whether or not that confidence rings true.