Updated Friday, Oct. 16 at 5:05 p.m.
University of Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the University of Alabama Wednesday.
But when Saban received another PCR test Thursday, the results were negative.
A recap on Nick Saban's testing:- Wednesday: positive- Thursday: negative- Friday: ?- Saturday: ?He'd need three negatives, separated by 24 hours each, to coach in Saturday's game. Here's the SEC policy: pic.twitter.com/z8YiNZblDp— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 16, 2020
Saban, 68, was informed of the positive result Wednesday and said he did not have any symptoms, according to ESPN. Athletic Director Greg Byrne also tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
"I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today [Wednesday] on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," Saban told ESPN.
Saban received a second PCR test 24 hours after the initial positive test, which came out negative. As per SEC policy, Saban will be required to take two additional PCR tests 24 hours apart. Should the next two tests come back with a negative result, Saban will be cleared to return to athletic activities only.
This would also clear those who came into contact with Saban from quarantine, which they are under now, for athletic activities only as part of the SEC's surveillance testing program.
This marks the second consecutive former head coach of the LSU Tigers to contract COVID-19, after Les Miles contracted the virus earlier this month.
Alabama, ranked No. 2 in AP polls, is scheduled to play against Georgia, ranked No. 3, this Saturday.