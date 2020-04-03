In a time where good news seems to be at a premium, LSU football fans finally got some dose of normalcy on Thursday afternoon, as All-American graduate transfer linebacker Jabril Cox announced his commitment to the Tigers for his final year of collegiate eligibility.
Classified as one of the most wanted prospects on the transfer market for the 2020 season, the 6-foot-3, 233-pounder out of North Dakota State was garnering offers left and right when he announced his intentions to transfer. LSU was first in line, and it paid off in the end.
Cox noted he had a "great relationship" with LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, who coached against him during his time at Youngstown State.
"My first game in FCS was against his team," Cox said of Pelini in an interview with 104.5 ESPN's Off The Bench. "That was my coming out party. Me and him, we have had a great relationship. I have always caught up with him after games. He is just a great coach, overall."
And with three spots left open to fill on Signing Day, coach Ed Orgeron made it clear the transfer market was where he was headed, and it didn't take long for the staff to make a big splash.
Originally set to visit LSU last month, Cox's official visit was canceled amid the NCAA’s decision to indefinitely suspend all sports and program related activities due to COVID-19. Although it's certainly unusual to commit to a school without having been to the campus, Cox obviously felt comfortable with his decision and had seen enough to pull the trigger in these unprecedented times.
“[Cox] was one of the top overall players in FCS last year and is a legitimate NFL prospect,” said 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Charles Power. “This might not get the headlines of some others, but Jabril Cox is easily among the most talented players on the transfer market this offseason.”
Winning three FCS National Championships with the Bison, Cox finished 2019 with 92 tackles, and 9.5 tackles for loss, and was also named an FCS All-American each of the three years he was in Fargo.
His commitment comes at a perfect time. With the departures of both inside linebackers Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen to the NFL, Cox fills a big-time void at a position of need, and will now likely start alongside junior Damone Clark.