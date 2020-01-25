One of LSU’s most competitive and consistent teams throughout its vast index of championship-caliber athletics is one you’ve probably never heard of.
And guess what? They’re okay with that.
Because it’s the LSU Beach Volleyball team’s job to make you know just who they are.
Coach Russell Brock, now entering his fourth season as head coach, certainly has no concerns about his Lady Tigers’ being overlooked and overshadowed, because of their focus on more than just a reputation.
“In our mind, every year, our mentality is we’ve got to prove people wrong,” Brock said. “So they don’t think we’re number one, then we’ve still got work to do. The perception is that this is the best team that we’ve ever had. But our perception is that we’re still just not good enough, and we’ve got to figure out how to get a little bit better. So every day we step in the sand, every time we compete with somebody across the net, our job is to be better than we were, and to do something we’ve never done before.”
Despite coming off a program-record 31-wins and finishing in the final eight in Gulf Shores, AL for the National Championships for the third year in a row last season, the team is indifferent to how outsiders view the team. The second ranked Lady Tigers, according to DiG Magazine, want something to show for all of their work: a championship.
“The funny thing is that it (the ranking) came out on football’s national championship day, so it was like totally under the radar.” Brock explained with a laugh. “At the end of the day, it’s really not that meaningful, because it doesn’t put a trophy in our lobby, it doesn’t put rings on our fingers, and it doesn’t allow us to join that group of elite teams that have done something truly special.”
And perhaps there is no better chance to accomplish that goal than with the team’s top duo returning for their senior seasons, Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss. The two have played together their entire collegiate careers and hold the program record for 91 individual wins. But, just like the rest of the team, the two veterans are not focused on what’s already been accomplished, but rather, what they can do to further cement their historic careers into LSU’s proud athletic history.
“I’m super excited honestly, to get into the season,” Nuss said. “We’ve worked so hard, and we’re just ready to start competing.”
“I feel like we’re just cherishing every practice, every minute we have out here, because we’re almost done, and it’s weird to think about that,” Coppola added.
When asked about the best attributes of his two senior captains, Brock without hesitation referred to their leadership.
“That wasn’t always the case, that really is something that they’ve grown into, and it’s super impressive to see, from where they came in to where they are now. There was years of discomfort, and I think that when you put yourself in a position to be uncomfortable, you’re going to either grow or you’re going to fold, and neither one of their insides are going to allow them to fold, so they’ve grown leaps and bounds, every single year because they refused to be comfortable,” Brock emphasized with pride. “Their motivation isn’t how good am I, it’s how good can I be, and that attitude, that mentality is great when your leaders are doing that.”
With their first competitive tournament coming up on Feb. 22-23 in Honolulu, HI, the team is making their final preparations to their game plans, their conditioning, and most importantly, their focus.
“There’s a different feel going into this season.” Nuss said confidently. “We can only affect ourselves. Just collectively as a team. I think that will be the only thing that will hold us back, and I do not foresee that happening at all. I think we will control our own destiny.”
“I feel like since the minute the last ball hit the sand last May, everyone has been like okay, like we’re all bought in, like we’re ready to go. And you can feel like it has been a different energy vibe out her for sure,” Coppola concurred. “Everyone’s bought in. It’s exciting to be a part of.”
So when May comes yet again, and people start to ask, “Who are these girls?”, Coppola, Nuss, and the Lady Tigers will probably just give a sly smirk: they know exactly who they are.