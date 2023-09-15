It’s the beginning of conference play, and there's no room for error.
LSU is set to take on the Bulldogs this weekend in Starkville, Mississippi, in a potentially tricky matchup.
After beating Grambling State by 62, LSU has to switch gears to play a 2-0 team in a hostile environment. As for Mississippi State, it won in overtime last week against Arizona and is now looking to start conference play with a win.
Defense, Defense and Defense
It’s obvious that the LSU defense must step up to win. That's the case in every game, but for LSU, it’s a priority. All offseason, fans were excited to watch the defensive line back in action with Maason Smith's return and Mekhi Wingo ready to pick up right where he left off. Harold Perkins adds to the line's strength as well, as one of the best linebackers in the country.
However, they've been quiet so far. Struggles in the defense, especially the secondary, have been obvious since game one.
In the past two games, the LSU defense gave up too many big plays. When the Tigers played Florida State, they couldn't stop Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman from getting numerous touchdowns and big plays. Against Grambling, the Tigers struggled during their opponents first three possessions. LSU gave up nine plays of 13 yards or more with a plethora of big runs. A big reason these plays go for such massive gains is LSU's inability to wrap up and tackle in the open field, allowing opposing teams to tack on extra yards.
LSU also needs to have better discipline and communication. Little adjustments need to be implemented during the game: staying home and containing the edge; keeping eyes out of the backfield and focusing on the receiver; and turning heads and finding the ball while it’s in the air.
If LSU wants to beat Mississippi State, it needs to limit the big plays. Whether that means playing better man coverage or executing tackles, LSU needs to come together as a defense and make stops.
Run the Ball
Last week versus Grambling, LSU had major success on offense in both the passing and running game. In Week 1 against Florida State, the offensive line got punished up front by the Seminoles’ defensive line and couldn't find any sort of push to run the ball. This resulted in the Tigers being pass-dominant, forcing Daniels to throw the ball 37 times.
However, last week against Grambling, LSU ran for 302 yards, led by junior running back Logan Diggs. The high-level performance was expected since Grambling’s defensive line isn't the strongest, but having a running game opens up more options for the team.
Running the ball keeps the defense honest. If you can run the ball successfully, the defense must adjust to your running game instead of dropping everyone back to defend the pass. A running game also helps to avoid long second and third downs; drives become more manageable and easier to extend. During short-yardage situations especially, the offense must be able to run and pick up easy conversion opportunities.
Running the ball also opens up the passing game with play actions, giving the opportunity to throw over the top when the opponents are expecting a run. You become less predictable, leaving the defense guessing on the next call.
Another benefit of a strong run game is for the read option. Teams begin to key in on Daniels, worrying about if he'll keep the ball or bounce to the outside.
Utilizing running backs and giving them the opportunities up the middle isn't easy to read. A balanced attack is key to winning any game. LSU will be in a good position if it can get the run game going early with an explosive passing offense.
Can’t Be Stagnant
LSU had a history of stalling on drives last season that's carried into its first two games. In the second half of the Florida State game, the Tigers scored one touchdown. Their inability to keep up with the Seminole's offense ended up hurting the Tigers in the long run, especially with a defense that's struggling. There were also multiple times early in the game when LSU wasn't able to convert on big fourth down situations.
The Tigers must match possessions and keep scoring on offense to win games. This remains true no matter what opponent they face. LSU can’t put itself into long yardage situations. Plays that result in short-yardage situations will make third downs manageable and have a massive impact on the game.
To avoid a stagnant and predictable offense, LSU has to get creative. That can include more motion in plays or taking advantage of the athletes on its roster.
LSU could utilize players that have incredible speed, such as Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton Jr. or Kaleb Jackson. LSU has to open up its playbook, and creating opportunities for its players will help expeditiously.