LSU volleyball’s Allee Morris has made the most of her time so far as a freshman. A Louisiana native from Covington, Morris is all too familiar with everything LSU has to offer.
“I grew up an LSU fan, so to be able to get to play here was perfect,” Morris said. “Tons of people I know go to school here, and my family is able to come, so I’m happy that I get to play in front of them.”
In her fourth match at LSU, Morris played a key role in helping the Tigers sweep Southern Miss on Sept. 20, tallying a season-high 11 kills and added two blocks.
Coach Fran Flory knew from the very beginning that Morris was going to be a big help in every sense of the word. Standing at 6-foot-4, Morris has asserted her dominance at the net.
“She hasn’t even touched her potential,” Flory said. “Her ability to affect play above the net as a freshman is among the top that I’ve ever had. She’s come in and certainly made it known that she’s gonna be a force to be reckoned with.”
But then LSU fell to Tulane, who moved to 10-3 on the season and proved to be one of LSU’s tougher opponents so far. The Tigers managed to take the first set against the Green Wave but proceeded to drop the next three sets and the match despite Morris’ nine kills and five blocks.
“Our freshmen became freshmen,” Flory said. “Those are the signs of freshmen carrying a big load. Having to be as physical as they had to be above the net and practice every single day for the first month of the season is comparable to their entire high school season.
"They have played as much volleyball in one month than they did in an entire season, and they just hit the wall.”
Morris is trying to overcome that wall and said transition to the college level has not been easy and takes some getting used to.
“Of course I still need a lot of work,” Morris said. “I think just being able to be disciplined and be coachable is key in college because it’s the only way you’re going to learn quicker.”
LSU was able to bounce back following the loss to Tulane, as they opened conference play with two straight sweeps over Arkansas and Mississippi State. It’s a tremendous start for the Tigers, who were 0-5 last season in the Southeastern Conference before picking up their first win.
“Anytime you can win an SEC match either on the road or on your home court and sweep the opponent, it’s a statement that we have something good going,” Flory said. “Our freshmen are seasoned veterans now as much as they can be. They’ve gotten a lot of experience.
"It’s certainly better to get started winning than not winning. We’re excited about the opportunity, and we think our schedule is favorable for us.”
LSU faces another tough test this week, hosting No. 22 Missouri on Wednesday. LSU has lost its last six meetings with Missouri, but it hopes to end that streak and continue the strong start in conference play.