Monday night marked another great day for the LSU women’s basketball team. Not only did the Tigers pick up their 20th win of the season, improving their record to 20-0, but Angel Reese broke Sylvia Fowles’ consecutive double-double record. The sophomore forward finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, marking her 20th straight double-double performance in an 89-51 win over Alabama.
“I’m glad she’s happy. They’re all happy,” Mulkey said. “When you’re 20-0 and break a record of an all-time great in all of basketball in Sylvia Fowles, you’re in wonderful company.”
Alabama cracked down on Reese through the first quarter. They played with physicality and even double-teamed her to keep her from grabbing rebounds early on. But the rest of the team made up for the lost shots while she was in tight coverage.
“I think it started on defense, I think we put Angel Reese on Brittany Davis, and I think that set the tone,” Mulkey said. “We had four kids in double figures, Jasmine lit it up from the three, and I think it just snowballed from there.”
Jasmine Carson led the Tigers with 20 points on the night, including four three-pointers out of her eight attempts. She also grabbed seven rebounds.
“It opens it up for you, it gives you this sigh of relief,” Mulkey said. “That’s just what we expect to see from Jasmine. She shot the ball good, and we just had a good night.”
LaDazhia Williams and Alexis Morris each scored 17 points.
Williams helped Reese in the paint, as she had a double-double of her own. The graduate transfer from the University of Missouri grabbed 10 rebounds on the night. Morris helped facilitate as well with seven assists.
With Reese's ability diminished, others jumped up to assist. Williams stepped up alongside Flau'jae Johnson, who made her presence known down low. She finished with 10 rebounds along with six points and four assists. Last-Tear Poa also added eight points for the Tigers.
For the Crimson Tide, Brittany Davis led the team with 11 points and seven rebounds. The Tide had a hard time making shots after the first quarter, allowing LSU to run away with the game. Of their 27 three-point attempts on the night, they made only five.
The Tigers showed out with great timing, establishing great momentum ahead of what is likely their toughest test so far this season. Next Monday, the Tigers will return to Baton Rouge to take on Tennessee.
The Volunteers are also undefeated in SEC play, but their overall record sits at 16-6. Although they’ve proven to be beatable, it will certainly be a challenge for the Tigers, given the history and standard of the Tennessee women’s basketball program.
Conveniently enough, the Tigers will have a chance to scout out the Volunteers before they take them on, as Tennessee faces off with fifth-ranked UConn on Thursday at 7 p.m. C.T. If the Tigers want to know how to beat a tough opponent, watching another top team do it may help them.
Until then, the Tigers will prepare for another test in Tennessee and will hope to keep their perfect season alive. They take on the Volunteers on Monday, January 30th at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 6 p.m. C.T. It will be a white-out game for fans.